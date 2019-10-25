Lancaster city's Office of Public Art has published an FAQ on the art proposed for the facade of the garage and library planned in Ewell Plaza.
It provides a comprehensive review of the thinking behind the project, and the process envisioned for its realization.
This week, the art proved to be a deal breaker for the Historical Commission, which reviews construction projects for compatibility with the surrounding streetscape. By a 6-1 vote, the commission recommended City Council not approve the garage-library design. City Council is expected to consider the matter next month.
As depicted in what the FAQ terms "a preliminary concept rendering," the artwork would consist of brightly colored vertical tubes, with large letters spelling out a message.
The rendering shows the phrase "all the world's a stage," but the actual message is yet to be determined.
Critics of the artwork contend it's too garish and doesn't fit with its surroundings. They say it doesn't appear to have anything to do with Lancaster or with Barney Ewell, the Olympic sprinter for whom the square was renamed earlier this year.
Public debate is healthy, the FAQ says, but it goes on to urge open-mindedness: "If we only see with the eyes of today, we will stay in today. Many beloved iconic public artworks of today were highly controversial at the time."
The concept for the art was developed by Miami-based firm R&R Studios. The public art office conducted a national search, the FAQ explains, and R&R was selected by a committee made up of the stakeholders in the garage-library project.
"Unfortunately, there were no artists in Lancaster that met the needed qualifications to work on a project of this scale," the FAQ says.
R&R submitted its concept before Ewell Square was renamed, and there are "many ways" his legacy can be celebrated in the final design, it says.
The project "is expected to evolve with extensive input from the community," it says.
The FAQ can be read in full here.