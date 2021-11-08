Lancaster County will see a stretch of sunny and cool fall weather this week before a cold front moves in Friday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Mornings should start off around 40 degrees before reaching highs in the low- to mid-60s each day, with sunny weather that should last through Veterans Day on Thursday, making it "a great week to get out and enjoy," said meteorologist Charles Ross.

"There’s really one nice day after another," he said.

Colder weather won’t arrive until Friday, when temperatures could drop into 40s or 50s leading into the weekend, but "most of the work week looks really fantastic," Ross said.

Weather throughout the week should be mild, with a chance of a fast-moving period of rain that could begin sometime between Thursday night or mid-day Friday.

The weekend should see cooler temperatures with periods of clouds.