The woman who portrays Cylo, the Lancaster Barnstormers’ mascot, opted not to give her name.

“I maintain my anonymity,’’ she said Friday, hours before the Barnstormers’ home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium. “Even some of the people (who work) here don’t know. No messing with that.’’

She was wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt and her hair in braids. She’s 71.

“I have to be one of the oldest mascots around,’’ she said.

Her game-day ritual had already begun.

“I find my favorite seat,’’ in the bleachers, long before fans are allowed in, “and I just sit there and chill. Take it all in.’’

Soon she would head to a room under the bleachers and begin the 15-minute procedure of climbing into the fuzzy, red uniform of Cylo, who suggests a day-glo, bipedal cow.

The costume is a head longer than its occupant. She sees through its neck.

Many nights during the Atlantic League season, her routine will include a can or two of Red Bull. Probably not

Friday night, though.

“I’ll use my natural energy,’’ she said. “I’m just so anxious to see my people.’’

Baseball is the sport that’s essentially played every day. The daily grind elevates routine to ritual. The Barnstormers, the people who play and work for the team and their fans, have gone a long time without what used to be so comfortable, so familiar, and so central to their lives.

Fans return

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Barnstormers home game — the series opener against the York Revolution — was the team’s first since September 2019.

Since most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Pennsylvania as of May 31, Friday’s game was the first large-scale post-pandemic public event in Lancaster County.

The hardest-core fans began lining up outside the stadium gates before 4 p.m. The first pitch was at 6:30 p.m.

The attendance was 5,188, only 69 of whom sat in two sections of the bleachers reserved for fans who wanted to observe social distancing. In the early innings, there was a two-inning wait in line at the concession stands.

“Welcome to baseball!” Lancaster mayor Danene Sorace said, addressing the crowd from the field before the game. “It’s been 628 days since we’ve been back.’’

Then she wound up theatrically and threw a ceremonial first pitch, a strike, punctuated with a fist-pump.

“Man, did I miss this place,’’ said a fan with ZZ Top-style beard, a mask hooked to his ears but not covering his face, and wearing a Barnstormers hat and jersey. “There’s nothing to replace it, at least for me.’’

Another fan — “Everyone calls me Flo,’’ she said — admitted that the social part of coming to the ballpark was more important to her than the baseball part.

Flo said she owns “over a hundred,’’ articles of Barnstormers clothing. Her ensemble Friday included a Barnstormers cowboy hat, T-shirt and jersey.

She said when the team’s manager, Ross Peeples, retired as a player, she framed a newspaper article written about it and presented him with it.

“He really appreciated it,’’ she said.

Flo lives in an apartment building about a block from the ballpark. She delivered newspapers to the team’s offices way back in 2005, before the team’s inaugural season, and has been connected ever since.

“When (Gov. Tom) Wolf shut us down, that was tough,’’ she said. “I was a little upset. I just stayed in. I quarantined. I watched TV and I did word searches. That was my pastime.’’

Cylo didn’t take it quite as well.

“I cried a lot last summer,’’ she admitted.

Finding players

As for the players, Dave Collins, the Barnstormers’ play-by-play broadcaster, said many of them, with no place to play, left the game during the pandemic.

That situation has created a talent drain in the minor leagues that has already cost the Barnstormers most of their original expected pitching staff.

Brooks Hall, 30, had been out for a while and working for an investment firm in South Carolina when an arm-desperate Peeples invited him to pitch for the Barnstormers during their season-opening series in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Hall drove to Gastonia and started on the mound for Lancaster May 30. He struck out eight in five innings and his fastball hit 98 miles per hour, news that was broadcast through baseball thanks to Trackman technology that allows everyone in the sport to monitor every pitch of every pro game.

Offers from major league organizations came almost immediately. Hall was supposed to pitch here Friday. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers hours before the game.

Expect a summer of working the phones and scouring the waiver wires for Peeples.

York Revolution ended up beating the Lancaster Barnstormers 18-2, but that was almost beside the point.

Baseball and baseball issues? They were footnotes on this night.

But baseball and summer and togetherness? They were back.