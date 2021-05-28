An unlikely reptile caused quite a splash in the Susquehanna River on Friday.

Namely, a family’s pet alligator named Oscar.

Reports of an alligator in the river circulated through WGAL on Friday morning. Oscar, who belongs to a family in Wrightsville, York County, is about 3 feet long and about 8 years old, according to Wrightsville Borough Council President Eric J. White.

“First time we’ve had a problem with an alligator (in Wrightsville),” White said. “We think he got scared in the big river.”

Oscar was initially spotted near the John Wright Restaurant on North Front and Walnut streets, between the Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Route 30 bridge.

White and other members of the borough council went to Sue’s Food Market and bought fresh meat to use as bait, he said. They tied up the meat and tossed it into the river to lure Oscar in.

Pennsylvania Game Commission and police were also notified.

Oscar didn’t take the bait, but his owners were able to capture him around 11:25 a.m.

Onlookers could be seen driving down to the Walnut Street boat launch hoping to see Oscar as he enjoyed his morning swim in the Susquehanna River. At least two other people arrived at the scene around noon in an attempt to capture Oscar, including herpetologist Jesse Rothacker of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary and Joie Henney, owner of Wally the emotional support alligator.

No one was injured or hurt while Oscar was on the loose.

White said the owners told him the alligator has always been tame. White also said it looks like the door to Oscar’s pen was propped open and enabled him to escape, but the owners are still looking into how the alligator got loose.

White explained that the owners have the proper paperwork to have the alligator as a pet.

“Can’t have pigs in Wrightsville, but you can have alligators,” White quipped.

For those looking to go on the river over the Memorial Day weekend, White stressed that it's now safe to do so.

“We don’t want anyone out here in boats with shotguns,” he said.