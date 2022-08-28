Inflation, politics and the pandemic may grip the world, but on one recent Sunday, family came first.

About 70 descendants of Henry Bernard Kohl Jr. met at a Lancaster County picnic grove under a canopy of trees on Aug. 21 in an effort to rebuild an annual family gathering that once drew more than 250 people.

Dogs and children ran through the lawn of the VFW post in Reinholds, dotted by arts and crafts stations, a photo booth, ring toss games and a giant Slip ‘N’ Slide. Long tables held gifts and prizes for kids, and a magician/comedian entertained before an ice cream social.

“People just feel like they want to see each other,” said Marcus Hoster of Shillington, Berks County, who was wearing a nametag noting the name of his ancestor, Marcus Kohl – one of Henry Kohl Jr.’s 14 children.

Hoster sat at a picnic table bearing a handmade sign signaling “Marcus’s line.” Signs on other tables drew relatives to sit in “Cora’s line,” or Edwin’s, Lizzie’s, Sadie’s, and so on.

Descendants said the Kohl family reunion has been happening for at least 114 years, maybe more. The first recorded party brought relatives to Kohl’s Cumru Township farm in late August 1908 to celebrate the man’s 60th birthday. Kohl, who was born Aug. 29, 1848, and died June 28, 1925, fathered 13 children and raised one stepson. His ancestors came from Germany in 1754, the family’s history says.

Descendants meet one Sunday every August in what is now almost a daylong affair, including food, fun and a family business meeting. The lone exception was 2020, when pandemic restrictions forced the reunion to go virtual.

The family farm was sold years ago, so the reunion bounced around Berks and Lancaster counties until settling at the VFW about 35 years ago.

Hoster has attended reunions for about 70 of his 75 years. He recalls get-togethers where Kohl’s descendants serenaded family members with ukuleles and songs as children threw water balloons at each other.

At this gathering, people feasted on homemade casseroles, hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, macaroni and cheese and other dishes under a covered picnic area. Desserts, including pies, cookies and, occupied a counter as people drifted in and out of a pavilion decorated with a large family tree. Tables with genealogy information and photo albums of old pictures invited relatives to brush up on their ancestors.

Anna Mae Snyder (Lizzie’s line), of Stony Creek Mills, Berks County, is the last of Kohl Jr.’s living grandchildren at 99. She sat in a chair under the pavilion as relatives gathered around.

“This is wonderful,” she said. “You get to see people you haven’t seen.” She paused conversation to meet Madeline Fiant (also Lizzie’s line), the newest family member at 4 months old. Relatives snapped pictures.

“There’s something for everyone here,” said Joyce Sarge, 76, of Fleetwood, Berks County, who helped organize the reunion and has attended about 30 gatherings. Sarge (Lizzie’s line) and reunion historian Donna Smith (Sadie’s line), 74, worked together on the family tree, drawn on a large window shade that was displayed near the entrance to the pavilion.

The reunion “was the one thing in the summer I looked forward to,” said Smith, who grew up in Exeter, Berks County. “It was a joy in my heart to go to the reunion and see my family.”

Smith said the reunion drew lots of relatives until most of Kohl’s grandchildren died.

“People lost interest. They had come into more wealth, and there were better vacations,” she said.

In contrast, Crystal Davis (Cora’s line) started going to reunions only about five years ago.

“It’s a little bit of wanting to keep it going on,” said the Barto, Berks County, resident, who now volunteers as reunion secretary. A committee of about eight family members plans the party each year.

Davis and her family didn’t attend when she was a child because the party always seemed to coincide with their church’s annual picnic or back-to-school events. The 49-year-old said she became interested in genealogy about 10 years ago.

DATE DISCREPANCY A large, handmade sign welcomed guests to the 120th reunion of the Kohl family at the VFW in Reinholds. Maybe. Descendants of Henry Benjamin Kohl Jr. have been gathering every year from 1900, 1902 or 1908, depending on whom you talk to and the interpretation of a faded date from a frayed newspaper article. “There is a little bit of discrepancy,” noted Crystal Davis, reunion secretary. Family members have met in either Berks or Lancaster counties at least since the patriarch’s 60th birthday in 1908. Descendants could not physically meet in 2020 because of the pandemic but held an online reunion complete with games. This should be the 120th, said Joyce Sarge, 76, who volunteered to plan the party. Her reasoning: The family celebrated the 100th reunion in 2002. Everything boils down to a Reading Eagle newspaper article that bears the publication date of 1900, 1902 or 1908, depending on eyesight. Numbers, however, don’t lie. Kohl, born in 1848, only would have been 54 in 1902. “We have had hazy record-keeping,” Davis offered. She and her family became involved with the annual reunions only about five years ago. The 49-year-old Barto resident said an Ancestry.com notification drew in her father, Eugene Davis, around the same time she was studying genealogy. The message said that Eugene Davis, now 75, had a previously unknown relative, Mary Kohl Hess. Eugene, who had stopped attending family reunions when he was in his 20s, had no idea that he had a second cousin or that she lived just 15 minutes away. Hess, 67, lives in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, and estimated she’s been to about 62 Kohl gatherings. The connection not only prompted the Davis family to attend, it spurred them to work on the planning committee to make the reunion bigger. “I want to bring the family closer,” Crystal Davis said. That’s exactly what happened for two volunteers: Sarge and Donna Smith, 74, the reunion’s historian. Smith, who lives in Exeter, Berks County, and Sarge, of Fleetwood, Berks County, became such close friends from attending reunions that Sarge took Smith to the hospital when Smith had surgery in early 2022. “We're good friends,” Smith noted. - Gayle Johnson

Declining attendance

In 1908, picnics seemed to be one of just a few ways to get people together. The world’s first motion picture theater opened in Pittsburgh three years earlier, but only 2.2% of the United States population owned a car. Radio began to permeate the culture in the 1920s, and television was wasn’t far behind.

Now, Davis and other family members say, they want to build back a larger reunion and involve as many family members as possible. Over the years, some people have drifted apart and lost interest in attending, said Davis, who wants to focus on finding younger family members who want to get involved.

“We want to make it grand, to preserve history,” she said.

One problem with family reunions is that as people die, new volunteers are needed, noted Mary Kohl Hess (Edwin’s line).

“In the last couple of years, we have lost so many family members,” the 67-year-old Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, resident said. Hess said she’s attended about 62 reunions.

The importance of gathering

This may be the best time to reach out to family members. Simple family pleasures are seeing a resurgence, said Steven Schedler, executive director for Lancaster’s Samaritan Counseling Center and a licensed social worker.

“Social connection is one of the most positive connections in history,” he said. “This is a unique moment in forced isolation and distance that came across society so quickly. It’s stressed family systems; it’s stressed individuals, and it’s stressed society.”

Basically, people emotionally need to connect with each other as the pandemic continues, and family reunions fill that void.

“This is pivotal to human existence,” Schedler said of physical gatherings. “There’s a limit to how long we can function without this type of togetherness.”

Ashley Fiant (Lizzie’s line) would agree. The 35-year-old Denver resident attended her first Kohl reunion this year with Penelope, 3, and baby Madeline.

“I want to know our heritage and have a connection to people we’re related to,” she explained.

Davis is counting on that. The family tree has more than 1,200 names, and Davis has a database of about 120 relatives. The family’s private Facebook page has 75 followers. She and other committee members will start planning the next reunion in January.

“We’re looking for people in their 30s to carry this on for another century,” Davis said. “I am passionate about keeping this going.”