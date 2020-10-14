Editor's note: Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that the police killing of Ricardo Muñoz was justified, "no question." Click here to read more.

Just hours before the Lancaster County District Attorney's office was set to release their ruling on whether an officer was justified in fatally shooting Ricardo Muñoz, family attorneys announced that the DA's office would not be pressing charges.

Muñoz, 27, died within minutes of being shot after he came out of his Laurel Street home wielding a knife; body camera footage shows the scene.

For four hours, Muñoz's body lay on the sidewalk in a taped-off area as protesters gathered.

Muñoz's family members have said they had been calling to get help for the young man who had a history of mental illness. The 911 recording, as well as other evidence, will likely be released during the livestream.

Muñoz's family reacted after the press conference. Watch the video below.

