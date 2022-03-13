A GoFundMe page has been created for a Millersville woman who was killed last week after being struck by a car while trying to cross an East Petersburg road.

More than $3,000 out of a $6,000 goal had been raised by late Sunday morning for 29-year-old Shannon B. McCoy.

The fundraiser was created to help McCoy’s family pay for funeral expenses, according to the page.

McCoy was struck by a vehicle driving south along Main Street (Route 72) near Enterprise Road at 9:23 p.m. March 8, East Hempfield Township police said. McCoy was attempting to cross the road at the time.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped immediately and cooperated with investigators, a police spokesperson said.

McCoy, who was described in her obituary as “a vibrant soul” who “enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time with friends and family,” was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. She is survived by a daughter, a brother and sister, her father and three nephews.

The Lancaster County Crash Team is investigating the incident.

A police desk sergeant said Sunday that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Attempts to reach a police spokesperson for additional information were not immediately successful.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo of the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.