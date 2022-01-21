Suzanna Kauffman knew the man who allegedly killed her earlier this week in North Carolina, according to a statement from her family.

Kauffman moved to Lancaster County from Georgia after she was referred to a counseling center after previous trauma in her life, her family said in a statement provided to LNP|LancasterOnline Friday night. At some point in September, she started “secretly interacting” with Quincy Cheeks Hannah, the York man arrested Friday in Florida for her death.

Hannah started to threaten her, family said, prompting Kauffman to change her number in December. Kauffman then made a trip back down to Georgia, with the hope of bringing her daughter Alanna to live with her in Pennsylvania.

Kauffman never made it, and police found her body in a Days Inn hotel room in Mocksville, N.C.

Hannah, 26, of Windsor Township, York County, was arrested just outside of Everglades National Park and was in police custody in Miami, Florida on Friday in connection with Kauffman’s murder, according to an afternoon news release from J.D. Hartman, the sheriff of Davie County, North Carolina.

“By the beginning of December, she realized that she needed help,” the family’s statement reads. “She realized the need to break off any interaction with Mr. Hannah.”

On Christmas Day, Kauffman began to fear for her life as she started “receiving threats and pressure” from Hannah. Kauffman then changed her phone number and sometime after made a trip make down to George so she could bring her daughter back to Pennsylvania. On her way south, she stopped in North Carolina to visit friends and spend time at a bible school in session at Harmon Christian Fellowship.

On the morning of Jan. 17, Kauffman told a friend of hers that she was going to “go out for coffee with a friend” and borrowed a car from her cousin, according to the statement. That car was used by other students to commute to the school that morning, and those students left their cell phones in the car.

Suzanna didn’t return that evening, and her family and police were notified, according to the statement. The students called their phones they had left in the car, and they reached “an unknown person” in Mocksville. The person, according to the statement, had a handful of phones and a set of car keys tossed alongside the road.

Police investigated and were able to track the car Kauffman borrowed to a nearby parking lot – upon searching it, they found more evidence that led them to a nearby motel reservation Hannah made, according to the statement. When police checked the room, they found Kauffman’s body.

The statement ends by saying the family will not release any other details until the case is resolved.

“Countless haunting questions remain unanswered,” the statement reads. “Criminal investigation is ongoing and will likely continue for many more months into the future.”