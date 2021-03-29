The family of the Manheim woman who was shot and killed in the passenger seat while her husband was driving in North Carolina to their anniversary vacation last Thursday is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

And they want Julie Eberly, 47, remembered for who she was, not just how she died.

"We want to tell Julie’s story in the hope that someone, somewhere will come forward, who knows the individual who took the cowardly action of firing a gun from a moving car into another vehicle," her family wrote in an email Monday. "Finding this person won’t bring Julie back, but it will provide justice for Julie and prevent this from happening to anyone else. It will also provide comfort and a bit of closure for Julie’s family.

Julie Eberly was in prayer ministries and "deeply passionate in helping people find healing," the email said. "Everyone who knew her enjoyed her joy for life and positive spirit. Her distinct laugh still echoes in the hearts of everyone she touched. Even in the midst of this horrific tragedy, we are seeing the hand of God through the care and concern of many individuals."

The Eberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary when she was shot.

According to Robeson County law enforcement, Eberly was shot through the passenger door after their vehicle came close to the shooter’s vehicle near Lumberton around 11:40 a.m. March 25.

The shooter pulled alongside the Eberlys’ vehicle and fired multiple times into the passenger door, authorities said. One of the bullets struck Julie Eberly and she was later pronounced dead. The shooter has not been caught.

Lumberton is about 100 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Julie and Ryan met through friends at church each brought three children with them, building a loving home, her family said.

"Julie made it her mission to open their home to friends, family, and neighbors. It was her joy to have these people around her and bless them with her hospitality. As Ryan and Julie’s children grew and matured, they were looking forward to the next stages of their lives together including enjoying being first-time grandparents," the family wrote.

Julie Eberly also loved snowmobiling and spending summer weekends at the family's cabin in upstate Pennsylvania.

An online fundraiser set up Friday has raised more than $47,000 as of early Monday afternoon and will be used for charity in her honor, according to the family.

Anyone with information about the killing has been asked to call investigators at 910-671-3170 or to email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.