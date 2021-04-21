A family member confirmed that remains discovered Wednesday are that of Linda Stoltzfoos, but investigators have yet to make an official identification.

Mervin Fisher, who is Stoltzfoos' uncle, said the family has been told the remains recovered are Linda's.

“All of us have been hoping for closure. It’s not the news we wanted, but progress is moving forward to bring Linda to rest,” he said.

The remains were discovered by a team consisting of the FBI, East Lampeter Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office was called to the scene sometime on Wednesday afternoon, and that an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Fisher said on Tuesday evening that he was traveling to the Stoltzfoos family home where a many people from the Amish community were gathering.

Law enforcement and other community groups have searched extensively since June to bring Linda Stoltzfoos home, the district attorney's office said. The searches consisted of over 15,000 man hours.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise Township, was charged with homicide Dec. 21 — six months to the day the 18-year-old Stoltzfoos went missing while walking from church to her parents’ Upper Leacock Township home.

He had been previously charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment after investigators said they found surveillance video showing his car was near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos was last seen. That was on July 10.