Four people were injured — including two children — when the car they were riding in was struck from behind on Route 222 around 9:30 p.m., according to Ephrata police.

The family's car, a Ford sedan, was "all but stopped" in the southbound lane when a Toyota sedan struck it, witnesses told police.

The witnesses told police they had to swerve to avoid a crash.

Police said that the family, of York, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for evaluation of their injuries, but the severity of the injuries is unknown.

The driver of the Toyota, a man from Shoemakersville, was uninjured, according to police.

Police said Route 222 was shut down for about 45 minutes and the investigation is still ongoing.

