The massive problem of high health care costs isn’t anywhere close to being solved, new local and national surveys show.
Almost half the population gets health insurance through a job, and the premiums alone cost roughly as much as small car.
And if they actually need medical care, many face significant deductibles and co-pays on top of that.
The Central Penn Business Group on Health and its parent organization the Lancaster Chamber asked 104 companies with more than 108,000 employees about their 2019 health insurance offerings.
They found that individual premiums in this region average $7,320, of which employees pay $1,416.
Family premiums average $19,476, of which employees pay $5,100.
And average single and family deductibles here were $2,160 and $4,146 respectively.
“Despite the nation’s strong economy and low unemployment, what employers and workers pay toward premiums continues to rise more quickly than workers’ wages and inflation over time,” the latest report from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation said.
“Since 2009, average family premiums have increased 54% and workers’ contribution have increased 71%, several times more quickly than wages (26%) and inflation (20%).”
How high are the numbers?
Diane Hess, executive director of the Business Group on Health, said she hears all the time about how local companies are struggling with the costs, which are close to U.s. averages.
Generally, she said, they’re trying to control costs by changing carriers and asking employees to pay more. And some are looking at strategies like clinics, high-deductible health plans, wellness programs and steering employees to certain providers.
The nationwide Kaiser survey found 2019 averages are $7,188 total with employees paying $1,242 for individuals, and $20,576 total with employees paying $6,015 for families.
The national Milliman Medical Index dives deeper, estimating the average total cost of job-based health care for a family of four including co-pays, co-insurance and pre-deductible charges for care. Its estimate for 2019: $28,386.
