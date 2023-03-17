Amanda Hoffert came into the Bernarducis’ lives in 2019, after the Boston couple spent 11 years trying to have a child.

A fertility agency helped foster the introduction, so Amanda could be a gestational carrier for the couple. Amanda and her husband, Bret, took numerous 8-hour trips from their Ephrata home to Bill and Regina “Gina” Bernarduci’s fertility doctor in Boston. After two years of trying, Amanda gave birth to their child, Gina Bella Bernarduci, at Womens & Babies Hospital in Lancaster County on Sept. 14, 2021. Amanda also was a nurse at the facility.

Amanda Hoffert died Saturday in Huntingdon County in an all-terrain-vehicle crash that left Bret seriously injured.

“She let me become a mother, and now her children don't have a mother,” Regina Bernarduci said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Bret Hoffert was driving a 2013 Honda Rancher four-wheeler with Amanda as a passenger at 6:25 p.m. on Block Hollow Road in Tell Township, when the vehicle – “for unknown reasons” – went off the side of the road, according to state police. The couple were thrown off the ATV when it overturned.

Amanda Hoffert, 34, died at the scene, according to state police. Emergency crews flew Bret Hoffert, 36, to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital for serious injuries.

The Hofferts were on a weekend getaway with friends. Molly Eberly, who has known Amanda Hoffert since eighth grade at Conestoga Valley Middle School, said their group of friends from high school planned the trip for six months, making sure all 10 people could come. The group had stayed in touch after high school and got together through their college years during summer and winter breaks.

“We were just so happy to be together,” Eberly, 35, of Lancaster, said. “This beautiful cabin in the woods, and it was just, like, a beautiful day.”

The friends were on a long drive on off-road vehicles when the crash happened.

“Our lives will never be the same,” Eberly said.

Eberly and Amanda both worked at Women & Babies Hospital. Eberly said Amanda previously worked in the hospital’s postpartum unit before moving to labor and delivery. Amanda worked at the hospital for about a decade.

Eberly said Amanda will be deeply missed at the hospital, remembering her fond memories of working with her friend who was great at her job.

“We just really shared that special labor-and-delivery bond through both of our pregnancies, all of our pregnancies, and then just being workers there, too,” Eberly said.

Amanda Hoffert received a DAISY Foundation award for her work in June 2019.

Regina Bernarduci remembers meeting Amanda over Skype in March 2019, describing her as “effervescent and warm.” They were on the same wavelength from the instant they met, she said.

“It could have been the most complicated relationship ever. But it was the most simple, most natural. And it was because …” Regina Bernarduci said as Bill chimed in, “it was because of her.”

“She was just special,” Bill Bernarduci said, describing Amanda, who agreed to be their gestational carrier while having four children of her own and working as a nurse. “Words can't express the gratitude that we have for the gift that she gave us.”

As Bret Hoffert recovers from his injuries, Bill Bernarduci described him as a “hero” for handling the demands of Amanda’s time as a carrier so well.

“He’s a little bit more soft spoken, you know, but a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful father and husband and friend,” Bill Bernarduci said.

The Bernarducis described Amanda as an angel for what she did for them.

“Love is not what you say; it's what you do,” Bill Bernarduci said. “And it's how you make people feel. And if there's any example of that with her, it's such a loss.”

Amanda and Bret have four children: Owen, 12, Weston, 9, Dawson, 7, and Quinn, 5. While Bret is in the hospital, they’re in the care of Amanda’s sister, Erika Georgakis, 35, of Lititz.

Amanda was the youngest of three siblings, including her brother, Ryan Peterson, 37, of Berks County. Ryan Peterson described their family as always being very close. The Friday night before the crash, they celebrated Amanda’s son Dawson's birthday together.

Ryan Peterson remembered the first time he met Bret.

“I knew that he was a great guy,” he said. “Just the way he looked at my sister, I could tell he absolutely adored her, and the way he treated her, I knew he was a respectable guy.”

Bret is a roadmaster for East Cocalico Township.

Amanda’s father, Kurt Peterson, said she always wanted to do something that involved helping people, describing her as “personable” and “outgoing.”

“Even her siblings, she's the youngest, but as kids, get in front of a stranger, and she's the one that's introducing all three of them,” Kurt Peterson laughed.

As of Thursday, Bret is sedated, recovering from significant head trauma, Kurt Peterson said. In addition to the brain injury, he has multiple broken bones, including his nose, back and ribs.

“He’s still progressing as they would hope,” Kurt Peterson said. “But that progression so far has been a better chance of living, not getting back to normal.”

Kerrie Good is one of Bret’s relatives who’s organizing support for the Hofferts. When the family found out about the crash, Bret’s mother and father as well as his sister and her husband, Good’s brother, left for Pittsburgh to be with Bret in the hospital.

“My husband and I decided we needed to do something because people wanted to help,” Good said in an interview Thursday afternoon. “We were like, ‘What are the needs?’ What can people help with?’”

On Tuesday, Good posted on Facebook that she’s collecting donations at her East Earl home to send to Pittsburgh, including money for hotels, food and travel, as well as gift cards and toys for the kids. She said she’ll continue to collect donations as long as people are donating.

There’s also a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for funeral expenses, medical bills and care for the Hofferts’ children. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser had amassed nearly $190,000 of its $200,000 goal.