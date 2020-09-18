Several dozen people paid their respects Thursday evening to Ricardo Miguel Muñoz, the man shot and killed Sunday night by a Lancaster city police officer.

TV monitors showed photographs of Muñoz, who was 27 when he died, beginning as a baby through growing up.

Two separate pictures show his older sisters each holding him as a baby.

In another, he stands serious-faced wearing a sweatshirt from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he attended briefly, standing next to his mother, Miguelina Peña.

Muñoz's body lay in a copper casket, his hand holding a white rose. A spray of blue and white flowers, including carnations and roses, laid atop the casket.

A stack of memorial T-shirts sat on a chair, showing a recent picture of Muñoz superimposed against a blue sky, with rays of light emanating from behind him.

Among the mourners at the subdued service were Ron and Judy Zook. They are co-pastors at Laurel Street Mennonite Church, which is across the street from the Muñoz family home.

The family did not attend the church, nor did they know the family other than from living in the same neighborhood.

Still, they wanted to show their respects.

"We care deeply for them. For the family and for the whole neighborhood of Laurel Street in this time of trauma," Ron Zook said.

Milzy Carrasco, Lancaster city's director of neighborhood engagement, also came.

"I'm here for our community. I'm here for Ricardo Muñoz and his family," she said. "I came to pay my respects and pray for Ricardo and his family."

A city officer, responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon, shot Muñoz after Muñoz came out of his parents' house, wielding a knife. Muñoz family said he had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication so they were calling for help to have him involuntarily committed.

Another viewing will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange St., Lancaster. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., followed by a private burial.

