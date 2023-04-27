Christian Beiler said his son Daniel had a strong connection with animals, especially his dog, a Sheltie named Rosie, who loved Daniel just as much as he loved her.

Rosie would steal Daniel’s clothing and drag it around the family’s home on Sawmill Road in New Providence, Beiler said.

“We weren’t always sure what her purpose was, but it was always his clothing,” he said Thursday, recalling his 12-year-old son who was killed during a storm Saturday when a tree branch snapped and fell on him on the family’s farm.

Daniel Beiler is survived by his parents, Christian and Anna, and five siblings.

“Tall and charming, with a thick head of wild light brown hair punctuated with a shock of blonde from birth, you couldn’t miss Daniel springing through life, a sparkle in his eye, an ever-present smile as big as his heart,” his obituary reads.

Christian Beiler said a love of animals inspired Daniel to work at a neighboring farm, where he learned how to ride and work with horses, a job some of Daniel’s older siblings also did.

Lori Little, an extension educator with the 4-H Group Community Club, remembered Daniel as a pleasant boy who was curious and courteous of others.

“He was always one of those kids who was just so eager to learn,” Little said. “He was just one of those kids you instantly liked because he had a big smile on his face,”

She said he excelled in the pet care project his class was part of, and she remembered Daniel being fascinated by a lesson that involved the dissection of a cow’s eyeball. She said he was always raising his hand with good questions and was ready to engage.

Little said Daniel was also taking an archery class and had just developed an interest in cooking. According to his obituary, he was excited to work through the 4-H cookbook and had gotten up early to make pancakes for his father two days before his death.

“I don’t know why or how, but he just had a love for the kitchen,” Christian Beiler said of his son. “There was always a smile on his face when you would compliment him on his baking. It was his joy.”

‘His love for God was growing rapidly’

Bethany Foley said Daniel and her 10-year-old son, Liam, immediately became friends when the Beilers joined the Mt. Vernon Christian Church in Kirkwood in 2018. She said the boys were both energetic and enthusiastic about the world.

“I just remember the very first Sunday my son Liam came home from church that day. His words were ‘Mom, there’s another guy like me.’ ”

She said Liam and her 9-year-old son, Martin, often played with Daniel and two of his siblings, Jacob, 9, and Omar, 15. The kids would climb trees near the church property and traded Pokemon cards.

After the boys began attending Sunday school together, Foley said they decided the families needed to sit together during the service.

“Daniel often ended up by me, and I was blessed by his exuberant singing during worship,” Foley said.

Foley said she and her boys have been sharing memories of Daniel since they learned of the fatal accident. Liam told his mother that Daniel always made “infinity games” – activities where no matter how long the boys played, nobody would be eliminated.

“That was also Daniel wanting to include everyone and not wanting someone to sit out,” Foley said.

Christian Beiler said Daniel and his brother Omar would go everywhere and do everything together. From chores to homework to animal training, swimming in the creek or playing games past their bedtime, the two were inseparable.

He recalled a Pokemon card game Daniel and Omar created that they called “Journey” about a week before Daniel’s death. Beiler said he remembered telling the boys to finish their game before putting them to bed. Later, he said, Omar confessed that the boys continued playing while their parents thought they were asleep.

Jarrett Hostetter, Daniel’s Sunday school teacher, said he had a deep positive energy and was always smiling.

“He knew his Bible very well for someone his age,” Hostetter said. “He loved the Lord. He was a great friend, and he loved his family.”

Christian Beiler said Daniel was reading through the book of Proverbs at the time of his death, and always had questions during prayer time and loved learning the stories in the Bible.

“He was maturing so rapidly, and his love for God was growing rapidly as well,” Beiler said. “I was excited to see where he might go.”

Daniel’s birthday this year fell on Super Bowl Sunday. Beiler said Daniel spent the day celebrating with his friends and watching the Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The community has rallied around the Beiler family, Beiler said. His nephew, Steven Stoltzfus, set up a GoFundMe for the family that has raised more than $14,000.

“So many people sent messages, flowers, cards, food, it’s beyond words,” Beiler said. “I always looked for the best in people, but this kind of outreach, it’s overwhelming. It really is.”

According to the obituary published in Thursday’s LNP, Daniel will be interred at the New Providence Mennonite Cemetery, 121 Main St., in a private service. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Vernon Christian Church in Kirkwood.