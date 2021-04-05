At least three people were displaced after a fire in Clay Township on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Maple Street shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The family woke up after hearing a "small explosion," Brickerville Fire Department chief Dennis Strauss said.

The fire started on the porch on the second level of the house and spread to portions of the outside of the house before reaching the house, Strauss said.

Firefighters had the fire under control rather quickly, Strauss added.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of 9 a.m. Monday.