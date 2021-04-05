At least three people were displaced after a fire in Clay Township on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Maple Street shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The family woke up after hearing a "small explosion," Brickerville Fire Department chief Dennis Strauss said.

The fire began outside the home on the porch on the second level of the house and spread to portions of the outside of the house before reaching the kitchen and a bedroom on the first and second floors, Strauss said. The fire burned through walls and windows, but did not advance into the rest of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes, Strauss added. As many as five people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The blaze caused between $75,000 and $100,000 in estimated damages to the home, though the building itself can be repaired, Strauss said.

A fire marshal was unable to determine Monday what started the fire, Strauss said.