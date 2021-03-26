A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for Julie Eberly, the 47-year-old Manheim woman who was shot and killed in North Carolina on Thursday morning.

The money raised will "honor Julie and her life," the post said. "Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous and giving person."

The fundraiser was organized by Julie's mother-in-law, Susan Eberly.

Julie Eberly was with her husband on the way to vacation at the beach on Thursday when she was shot through the passenger door, according to Robeson County law enforcement. The shooting happened off of Interstate 95.

The road rage shooting happened after the Eberlys' vehicle came close to the shooter's vehicle while merging near Lumberton around 11:40 a.m., authorities said.

Julie's husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured during the shooting. The Eberlys' six children were not in vehicle when the shooting happened.

In a news release, the Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said "Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered in such a cowardly and senseless way."

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

The shooter's vehicle is described as a possible 2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or grey in color with tinted windows and possibly with chrome around the window frame, authorities said.

Lumberton is about 100 miles southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Susan Eberly wrote in the GoFundMe that the family is "thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers from the Lumberton and Manheim/Lancaster communities. May Julie's death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name.