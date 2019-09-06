2 families in hotel a month after collapse threat forces evacuation of 7 Lancaster row houses

Two families continue to stay at hotels as Lancaster officials await an engineer’s report late next week on the stability of seven North Plum Street row houses evacuated and condemned almost a month ago.

Community Action Partnership has raised more than $18,000 to provide temporary housing and other assistance to six displaced people while they look for more permanent housing.

More than a dozen others found places to stay without assistance.

Contributions from 45 donors came in to after the unprecedented displacement depleted an emergency housing fund overseen by Community Action Partnership.

The nonprofit has also started a separate fund for future instances when a condemnation leads to people being displaced. That fund currently stands at $5,000, said Kristy Aurand, the nonprofit’s chief development officer.

The city expects to receive a report by Sept. 14 from an engineering firm that evaluated the seven odd-numbered houses in the 500 block of North Plum Street for their potential for collapse.

Housing inspectors suspected a sinkhole or other underground problem was making the century-old, brick, two-and-one-half-story houses structurally unsound, prompting the Aug. 8 evacuations and condemnations.

Most of the 20 or so residents found other places to stay, but Community Action Partnership has used donated funds to assist two families.

“We recognize that this displacement due to code enforcement is not ideal, but the safety of residents is our first concern,” said Jess King, chief of staff for Mayor Danene Sorace. “The danger here is properties could collapse.”

King said the city hired C.S. Davidson engineering firm to evaluate the properties and recommend next steps. The firm’s bill could exceed $20,000, she said.

“The emergency side of this is making sure this situation is addressed,” King said, “but there is a broader conversation that needs to be had” about long-term housing in the community’s tight rental market.

“It’s a challenge to have this many units out of circulation, and see where people are going to go,” King said.