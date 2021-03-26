“Can I give him a hug?” Kanwal Mangat, of Manheim Township, asked a staff member at Lancashire Hall on Friday afternoon. The staffer’s response made her eyes teary.

It was the first time she has been able to physically touch her father, Gurcharan Deol, in more than 365 days, since COVID-19 forced the nursing and rehabilitation center to only allow residents to visit through the window.

“Just having that loving, physical touch with the family — it’s very powerful,” Mangat said. “And I’m sure he feels it, too, even though he can’t express it.”

Her 92-year-old father was vaccinated last month, and the hug marked the end of a very “trying time,” for Mangat’s family, she said.

Susan Cooper, also of Manheim Township, shared those sentiments.

Cooper’s visits with her mother, Tanya Cooper, used to be a lot more fun. The two would load up into her car and usually go to a local cafe for some coffee and treats.

But it’s been a long time since the duo has done that. Friday shed a bit more normalcy on the visits, as Susan brought her mom an iced coffee from McDonalds and greeted her with a hug.

Aside from an exception on Christmas Day, all of Cooper’s visits have been through a window over the past year. The temperature didn’t matter.

“We’d be standing outside a window for 30 minutes on Sunday(s) in 20-degree weather,” she said, pausing to look over at her three-year-old son, Michael, who was showing off his newest toys to his grandmother.

“As soon as I found out that I was going to be able to come in and give her a hug, it was like a huge relief,” Susan Cooper said.

Since the vaccine was available to residents beginning in February, 84% of Lancashire hall has been vaccinated.

“So at least he feels the love and care of the family,” Mangat said.