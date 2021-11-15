Tree on SUV

A tree fell across Millstone Road in Clay Township on Monday morning, narrowly missing the driver, police said. 

Stephen Wingert, 28, of Newmanstown, was driving a 2008 Toyota 4Runner on Millstone Road when the tree fell, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police. 

The incident happened at 6:36 a.m., according to police. 

Wingert was the only one in the SUV and only had minor injuries, police said. He declined hospital-based treatment. 

The 4Runner had to be towed from the scene, police said.

The road was cleared by the Clay Township department of Public Works. 

