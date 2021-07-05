The Fallfest line up is out, and country music star Lee Brice is in as the headliner. The 42-year-old singer songwriter from South Carolina will headline the 29th annual Fallfest Oct. 10 at the Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton.

With hits under his belt buckle like “Love Like Crazy,” “One of Them Girls” and “Hard to Love,” Brice has crossover appeal, said Rich Creeger, WIOV program director.

Tickets for this year’s show are on sale now, and general admission tickets start at $10. Kids ages 5 and younger can attend for free.

Fallfest is produced by 105 WIOV, an Ephrata-based country music radio station.

Coming out of year rife with COVID-19 restrictions and with last year’s show being canceled, Fallfest this year “is a big deal,” Creeger said.

“I think everyone is very excited to get back out there and start living again and I think Fallfest is a great symbol of that,” Creeger said.

Also performing this year are Tyler Farr, Tenille Arts and Nate Barnes, among others.

For more information about artists performing at this year’s show or to buy tickets, visit www.wiov.com/fallfest.