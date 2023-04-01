A fallen tree damaged 4 cars in the 200 block of East Chestnut, in Lancaster city, across from Musser Park, as storm moved through the area, Saturday evening. City police Officer Ryan Hockley said that the tree damaged 2 parked cars and 2 occupied cars that were traveling on Chestnut Street. According to Hockley there were no injuries.

City workers were on the scene Saturday evening using chainsaws to cut up and remove the tree. East Chestnut Street was closed between North Lime Street and North Shippen Street.