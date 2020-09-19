Lancaster County residents might want to have flannel shirts and sweaters on-hand this weekend, with forecasters predicting chilly, fall-like temperatures ahead of the official start of the season.

But hopeful leaf-gazers shouldn’t get too excited for the annual color change, yet. It’s likely weeks away.

That’s all according to Dave Samuhel, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, who guesses that it will be mid-October by the time most trees in Lancaster County begin to sport yellow, orange and red leaves.

Fall officially begins Tuesday, but even before then, there will be signs of the season change, he said.

“We are going to have a fall preview this weekend,” Samuhel said, referring to projected weekend temperatures.

A cold snap entering the region likely will mean high temperature in the 60s and possible lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s through Monday. In the county, those temperatures are more common in mid-October, Samuhel said.

“We are a little bit ahead of time,” he said, pointing out those cold temperatures are not likely to stay.

Tuesday’s first day of fall is expected to see a high temperature of 72 degrees, according to an Accuweather forecast. By Wednesday, predictions show 80-degree heat.

In fact, early projections show the month of October likely will be about 2 to 3 degrees warmer than normal, Samuhel said, noting we’ve had a hot summer, too.

Those warmer temperatures could delay the leaves’ color change, he said, guessing the change could peak as late as the third week of October.

Beginning Thursday, state forestry experts are set to maintain online fall foliage reports, offering suggestions for the best spots to view the changing leaves. It will be hosted on the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website and updated weekly, officials said.

Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster’s communications director, shared some local leaf-gazing locations, which included hiking and biking trails near Columbia and parks and preserves along the Susquehanna River near Holtwood.

Lancaster’s leaf-gazing season typically peaks in the middle of October, Cliff said, explaining it draws in visitors, contributing to the county’s fall-time tourism economy. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s likely that tourism numbers will be down this year, he said.

“Our autumn numbers will still only likely be half ... what they usually are this time of year due to the virus,” Cliff said.

But it’s not all bad news, according to Samuhel. Unlike parts of Pennsylvania currently experiencing drought-like dryness, Lancaster County received enough rain this summer to all but ensure a picturesque leaf change, he said.

“It should be pretty good,” he said. “I think we’ll see some pretty good color.”

With that said, Samuhel pointed out that forecasts call for largely dry weather through the rest of this month and into October.

That dry weather, coupled with falling leaves could provide ideal conditions for forest fires and other wildfires, according to a warning from state officials, including at the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

“While most Pennsylvanians are used to wildfires being confined to relatively far off places, these catastrophic events pose an escalating risk to communities throughout the commonwealth,” State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said in a statement. “Increasingly, our state is being affected by weather patterns that turn fields and forests into accidents waiting to happen.”

