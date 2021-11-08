Fall foliage in Lancaster County will reach its best color this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Colors have “popped” in Lancaster County and much of southeastern Pennsylvania, with much of the region reaching its peak in the week ending Nov. 10, a DCNR graphic shows. Peak colors have already arrived in nearby Berks County.

Fall color enthusiasts can visit Hopewell Furnace or any state park south and east of Reading, or the Wertz Tract near Wernersville to catch beech, sassafras, hickory and maple foliage, DCNR said.

Some long-lived color remains throughout much of the central swath of the state, but is beginning to fade and won’t last for more than a few days. Much of northern Pennsylvania and some parts of the southwestern corner of the state are past their peak, with all or nearly all foliage color already gone.