Fall foliage season is winding down, but shades of color can still be found in Lancaster County and much of southeastern Pennsylvania this week, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Lancaster County foliage is starting to fade this week, with some color persisting that won’t last more than a few days, a DCNR graphic shows.

Forests in the William Penn Forest District, which includes Lancaster, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, are at the end of their peak foliage display, with fading conditions expected through Nov. 18.

Maples, hickories, sassafras, oak and beech trees still show an array of colors ranging from bright yellow to deep red.

Foliage sightseers can catch some of the last autumn color at Ridley Creek, White Clay Creek, Marsh Creek, Susquehannock, Benjamin Rush or Neshaminy state parks.