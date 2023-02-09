Even with his beloved Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl against the hometown favorite Philadelphia Eagles, Chris Wilhelm of Leola says he isn’t tempted to revive the portrayal of the Chiefs portly, glasses-wearing coach that earned him national notoriety in 2014 and led to appearances on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Yes, it’s true. Fake Andy Reid is retired.

“Too many imposters now. Every obese guy with a mustache is doing it,” said Wilhelm, a 46-year-old process engineer for Dart Container in Leola.

Wilhelm said it’s been four years since he attended a Chiefs game wearing a headset and Chiefs hat and a windbreaker while carrying a laminated menu meant to resemble a play sheet. He also no longer has a short, bristly mustache like one still sported by Reid, who also coached the Eagles from 1999 until 2012.

“I just go to games as a normal fan,” said Wilhelm, who still attends several Chiefs games every year. “It got to be too much, man. From tailgating to getting to my seat you’re looking at an hour just because everybody wants a picture. I just want to go and be myself and be normal and have fun.”

Climb to fame

Wilhelm’s brush with fame as Fake Andy Reid began in 2014 when television cameras panning the stands lingered on him and his Andy Reid costume during a Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. Heckled by the hometown Bills’ fans as the Chiefs trailed in the first half, a Buffalo News story on the game reported that Wilhelm told them, “We’ll make some adjustments in the second half,” which is one of Reid’s favorite cliché answers. The Chiefs did, in fact, come back to win that game 17-13.

For Wilhelm, that initial notoriety led to appearances on television that included a trip to ESPN studios in Connecticut where he was part of a segment with others who impersonated NFL coaches. He also attended the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in 2016 where he took a turn at the podium before Reid gave a press briefing.

“Glad to see everybody here today. Really no injuries to report. The team’s looking pretty great out there. So with that being said, time’s yours,” Wilhelm told the assembled media while clutching the menu for Rumplebrewskins, the Lancaster city bar where local Chiefs fans sometimes gather in a back room to watch games.

While Wilhelm did the throat clearing that has become one of Reid’s hallmarks, he said his impression of “Big Red” was mostly about a physical resemblance.

“Basically, the way I looked had more to do with it than anything,” he said. “I really didn’t work on the coughing and stuff like that. I was just making sure what I had on was basically authentically what he wears.”

Lancaster County connection

The visit to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp came after Wilhelm made a connection with Matt Nagy, a Manheim Central graduate who was then an assistant coach under Reid. Nagy, who went on to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, is once again an assistant coach in Kansas City this year.

Wilhelm said he knows Nagy’s brother-in-law who put him in touch with the coach who invited him to the camp. During a Chiefs game later that year Wilhelm was invited down to the sidelines and had a photo taken with Reid’s wife, Tammy.

Wilhelm, who says he was the first to do an impersonation of Reid as the Chiefs coach, has also met some others who mimicked the coach, including Almost Andy Reid, who lives in Kansas City and has appeared in advertisements for restaurants.

Wilhelm said he never really tried to parley his impersonation into a paying gig, saying he just enjoyed the chance to have some fun and also get to meet some Chiefs players through the costume idea his wife, Becky, originated for a Halloween party when Reid was still the Eagles head coach. While he no longer dresses up, Wilhelm still offers updates on the Chiefs from his @fakeandyreidcw Twitter account.

Although he lives in an area filled with Eagles fans, Wilhelm has been a Chiefs fan since the late 1980s because they were the first team he watched when he started to learn about the game. At the time, Christian Okoye, also known as The Nigerian Nightmare, was a star running back and Steve Deberg was the team’s quarterback. “I liked that pretty boy,” Wilhelm said of Deberg.

Wilhelm said he started paying attention to football after being encouraged by his parents to get involved in sports.

“I was a lazy kid,” he said. “My parents tried to get me into baseball, and I hated it, and then wrestling and I absolutely hated that. Then they got me into football, and I thought, ‘This is pretty cool.’”

Wilhelm, who graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1994, was an offensive lineman on the football team. He says he didn’t play his senior year because he wanted to switch to tight end, but the coaching staff wanted him to play left tackle.

On Sunday, Wilhelm will be playing host for some fellow Chiefs fans as he watches the Super Bowl in the Chiefs-themed bar in the basement of his house where they will all be glued to his 82-inch television. He predicts a 31-27 Chiefs victory.

“Honestly, (the Eagles) haven’t faced a quarterback this year like they’re going to see in Mahomes,” he said. “Even at 80 percent, he’s still better than most starters out there. … But you know, anything can happen on Sunday.”