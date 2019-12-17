Two men have recently been charged with child pornography-related charges – one after police searched his phone after a traffic stop and the other a New York man police said got nude pictures from an Elizabethtown girl.

In the first case, a Manor Township police officer stopped Jose Angel Alvarado-Navarro, 30, of Passey Lane, Lancaster Township, on September 16 for failing to signal when he turned left from Stone Mill Road onto Columbia Avenue.

The officer smelled marijuana in the car and searched it, finding about 11/2 ounces of marijuana, packaging materials, a scale and $706, according to charging documents.

Police then got a search warrant for Alvarado-Navarro's phone to investigate porential drug dealing, according to police.

A search of the phone found three images of child pornography. Alvarado-Navarro was charged Saturday with possessing child pornography. He's also awaiting trial on drug and related charges from the September stop.

In the other case, Elizabethtown police said Alexander D. Steele, 20, of Baldwin, New York, asked for, and got, for nude pictures of a borough girl.

According to court documents, Steele and the girl met on a social media app several years ago. In exchange for pictures of her feet and nude pictures, Steele would send the girl, who was 13 and 14 at the time, fidget-spinners, stickers and other items, the documents said.

After an investigation that began last November, Baldwin was charged Dec. 6 with corruption of minors and obscene materials, police said. He's also being investigated in New York, police here said.