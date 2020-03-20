Facing pressure from state officials, Millersville University announced Friday that it would refund a portion of students’ payments for services that are no longer in use because of the coronavirus, of COVID-19.

University President Daniel Wubah said in a letter to the campus community that the decision was made following guidance on policies related to reimbursements from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, of which Millersville and its 13 sister universities are members.

“Using these policies, I have instructed our staff to move expeditiously to provide relief to students who have been impacted,” Wubah wrote. “Students will receive funds on a pro-rata basis for various services that have been terminated due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Wubah said those services include housing, dining, parking and shuttle bus fees.

The move comes after Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, urged the state system to refund students forced to move out over COVID-19 concerns.

“Our state universities did the correct thing by quickly closing down in order to protect public health,” state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday. “Suddenly cash-strapped families are wondering if they’ll be refunded for the unused portion of their room and board charges.”

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all 14 universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, along with all K-12 public schools, to close until March 30.

The state system then took it one step further. Millersville and its sister universities announced they were shifting to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. All students, except for those who apply for extended housing, were expected to return home.

That left many students wondering if they'd be refunded for housing and meals.

"I'm expecting a refund, but we'll see what happens," junior Lindsey Turunc, of Brookhaven, said as she was moving out of her dorm Friday. "We pay a lot to live in these dorms. I'm sure I'm paying more in housing than I am in tuition."

Dave Pidgeon, spokesman for the state system, on Thursday said officials are “urgently” working on a relief plan.

“What I can say about that is while we’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our campus communities and help students successfully complete the current semester,” he said, “we’re also urgently working on solutions to other challenges that are so important to students like reimbursements.”

DePasquale said housing plans across the state system range from $3,144 to $11,380 per year, and board plans range from $1,780 to $4,924 per year. Prorated refunds, he said, could add up to thousands of dollars.

The auditor general isn’t the only state official encouraging universities to issue refunds.

State Sen. Scott Martin said Thursday he’s introducing a bill requiring all Pennsylvania colleges and universities who have closed because of COVID-19 to refund a prorated portion of all unused prepaid fees.

“For students and families who have already paid for housing, meal plans and other fees through the end of the semester, this is money they may desperately need right now,” Martin said. “The lives of students and their families have already been turned upside-down as the state and the nation continues to fight this virus. Getting this money back as soon as possible would be a big step toward a return to some sense of normalcy for them.”

While most Millersville students have already moved out, the university hit a bump in the road Thursday night, as the governor made another major announcement: All “non-life sustaining” businesses, including colleges and universities, are ordered to close.

As a result, Millersville canceled its planned move out. A university spokeswoman said there remains at least 40 students who were expected to move out on campus. Those who stay, the college has said, will continue to receive essential services such as food, shelter and security.

Turunc, the student moving out Friday, said she already had plans to move out with help from her dad, who traveled from Delaware County to lend a hand.

"We're getting out of here," Turunc said.