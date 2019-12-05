School District of Lancaster is facing a potential $10 million budget deficit in 2020 for reasons, its superintendent says, beyond its control.

Climbing charter school tuition costs and a lack of state funding are two reasons why the county’s largest school district is in that position, Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said.

So on Thursday, the district is hosting a public rally to raise awareness of the struggles Pennsylvania’s urban school districts face.

The event, organized by the Pennsylvania League of Urban Schools, is one of 19 others happening at urban schools across the state Thursday. It’s meant to promote the need for charter reform and a more equitable school funding model.

“We really want the public to understand our challenges,” Rau said.

Speaking at Thursday’s rally will be Rau; Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, of Lancaster; Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace; and Amanda Aikens, fifth-grade teacher at King Elementary School.

Rau’s district spent $4.9 million last year in tuition for privately run but taxpayer-funded charter schools that consistently underperform and lack appropriate oversight, she said.

Less state funding, Rau said, means more of that money comes from local taxpayers.

That’s why Rau supports distributing all education dollars through the state’s basic education funding formula. Enacted in 2016, the formula takes into account factors such as enrollment, poverty and the number of English language learners when funding schools.

However, only new money since the 2015-16 school year — $698 million this year, or 11% of the state’s basic education allotment — flows through the formula.

It could be decades for funding to balance out.

“We need to be cognizant of the number of students that this formula is negatively impacting, because it is not being fairly implemented," Rau said.

Sturla said he’s working on legislation to address concerns over the formula’s implementation. Ideally, he said, he’d want underfunded schools to receive additional funding each year from what he calls an "equity fund."

Schools that are shortchanged — often urban schools with high percentages of low-income and nonwhite students — would only have to wait five to 10 years to catch up to their peers who are arguably overfunded, he said.

“It’s a way to get everybody to arrive at the same place at the same time,” he said.

Additional funding could have a ripple effect, Sturla said, from the burden of school property taxes to the quality of education urban schools are able to provide.

Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument, of Landisville, said he agreed funding should be moved more aggressively through the formula, especially to give property owners some tax relief. But, he said, it must be done with caution.

“It has to be done very strategically over a period of time so those districts that will see a shift ... have an appropriate (amount of) time to be able to plan for that,” Aument said.