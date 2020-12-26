Faced with the near-impossible task of teaching during a pandemic, Lancaster County teachers step up

An English lesson in Elizabeth Raff’s sixth-grade class at Pequea Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District looks more like an afternoon in gym class.

On this particular September day, it was no different, as Raff brought her students outside to teach about types of conflict in a story.

“Mirrors!” Raff shouted through her blue medical mask, stretching her arms out with her palms toward the kids.

“Mirrors,” each student, standing on a mat 6 feet apart in the grass, shouted back, mimicking her gestures.

Raff, disappointed in her students’ lack of energy, slouched her shoulders and paced back and forth.

“Now there’s five of you. You could be a lot louder than that,” she said. “Ready? Ready? Go. Mirrors!”

“Mirrors!” her class responded emphatically.

Raff then chanted each type of conflict — character versus self, character versus character and so on —with a superhero-like tone, making a new gesture with each type as the class mirrored her actions.

Later, she read short literary passages involving different types of conflict, and students answered by running to the sidewalk behind them where “character versus character” and the other types of conflict were written in chalk.

After that, the class studied excerpts taped to the windows and discussed which type of conflict it fell under in a scavenger hunt activity.

For Raff, an active body is an active mind regardless of a pandemic. Especially in these times, though, finding new, nontraditional — and safe — ways to engage her students is a priority.

“They’re able to think creatively out here and do things that I wouldn't typically have thought of before,” Raff, a current nominee for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, said as her students finished the scavenger hunt and transitioned to silent reading.

“And I wanted to find something passionate about the school year, because it was hard finding something passionate about the school year,” she said. “Thinking about how I could transform what learning could look like outside helped bring some passion back to it and some enthusiasm to come into school every day.”

Finding passion has been a constant struggle for teachers this school year. During a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 people — and growing — nationwide, teachers have been asked to put their own health and safety aside for the sake of learning, which, itself, is nothing like it was a year ago.

Classrooms have both jumped years into the future, with students learning in ways that were once unthinkable, and taken a step back, as safety concerns have forced some teachers back to a traditional lecture model with students isolated at desks separated by several feet.

Despite the challenges and unknowns educators face every day, teachers have taken this opportunity to experiment with instruction, engage with kids in new ways and simply make school fun again.

Here is the story of just a few of those teachers in Lancaster County.

‘You’re going to go bald’

Remote teaching didn’t start out as planned for Jose Iguina, a Spanish teacher at School District of Lancaster’s Reynolds Middle School.

His students would log into class, turn off their cameras, mute themselves and tune out.

“It was just like talking to yourself pretty much,” Iguina said.

After a couple weeks, he knew something had to change.

First, the 13-year veteran teacher started an online discussion board where students could discuss what they learned and whatever else they wanted to talk about, be it video games, movies and so on. Soon, Iguina launched a surprisingly popular addition to the discussion board: a “picture of the day” of random objects like a bottle of ketchup or a cup of coffee.

Iguina noticed his students became more engaged in class, with each other and with their teacher. But something was still missing.

Following a recommendation from his colleagues, Iguina started a virtual store, where kids earn points for, say, turning their camera on, answering a question or turning in an assignment, then spend those points on various items.

Aguina soon added to the store’s menu a bunch of wigs and a clown outfit he bought on Amazon, a bacon outfit he found from a previous Halloween and even a face tattoo — made of dry erase marker — he would wear depending on how many points each student got. Eventually, he took advantage of his wife’s skills as a hairstylist and assigned points — 500, to be exact — to change his hair color.

Since then, he’s worn the silly outfits and wacky wigs and changed his hair color countless times — to bright yellow, neon green, deep purple, a tangerine orange and even a combination of aquamarine and hot pink.

“At this point,” he said, “my kids are like, ‘You’re going to go bald.’”

But it’s worth it.

In the middle of a pandemic and everything else happening in the country in recent months, Iguina said, building a sense of community in his classroom and fostering strong relationships are his priorities this year.

“It’s been super fun, honestly. I’m having such a great time with these kids this year,” he said. “We’re all having a great time, and we’re learning along the way.”

Teacher-turned-video producer

Tom Rutledge’s social studies classroom at Manheim Township High School could be mistaken for a video production studio.

With about 25 students in class and a handful of others learning synchronously via Zoom or Google Meet, Rutledge wears a wireless microphone so every student — in-person or not — can hear him. He has another Bluetooth microphone hanging from the ceiling to pick up chatter from the students in class. A tripod is set up with a camera facing the class so online students can see and interact with their classmates. Meanwhile, Rutledge’s laptop camera is pointed toward him so he can pay equal attention to both sets of students.

It’s complicated, to say the least. And it’s invited a unique challenge in Rutledge’s 14th year teaching: including at-home students so they don’t feel like, as he put it, “second-class citizens.”

That’s meant nearly double the amount of preparation compared to a typical school year, he said, plus technical difficulties that randomly disrupt class.

“I think teachers are bearing a pretty incredible burden right now,” he said. “They’re burning the candle at both ends.”

But it’s brought unique teaching opportunities, too.

Rutledge, for example, hosted a Zoom watch party for the first presidential debate in September. He and about 20 students watched and played debate bingo, marking their boards every time a candidate mentioned COVID-19 and other buzzwords. The next day, they spent the entire class period discussing the debate in class.

“I almost don’t even need to be there just because their conversations are that good,” Rutledge said. “And the questions they ask are incredible.”

One day, he said, a student logged into class on Zoom on the way to a college visit — something that was impossible just a few short months ago.

“By and large, it’s been a really fun and positive experience for me,” Rutledge said, adding that the kids seem “genuinely happy to be at school.”

‘They are loved’

One of the newest requirements for students at Brecknock Elementary School in the Eastern Lancaster County School District, where Lacey Henn teaches second grade, is to wear a face covering during recess, regardless of social distancing. As Henn experienced firsthand on a chilly afternoon in November, that comes with some new challenges.

“Mrs. Henn!” Jazmine, one of her students, said with her mask, a cloth covering decorated with clouds and a rainbow, in her hand. “Tanner threwd my mask.”

“He threw your mask?” Henn replied.

“Yeah, he threwd it,” Jazmine said.

This certainly wasn’t the only unique challenge Henn has dealt with this year. With one student learning online and the rest of her students in-person, she’s worked to balance her attention between her laptop at the front of the room and the rest of the class.

Standing in front of the class as a traditional lecturer isn’t what she’s used to, but she’s made the best of it. She and her fellow second-grade teachers have shared each presentation through Google Classroom and added whimsical videos and animated characters with their likeness — called Bitmojis — to in an effort to create a fun, personal touch.

Before recess that day, Henn played a video of a song, “Don’t Read Like a Robot,” with a catchy tune and lyrics about “reading with expression.” In no time, more than half the class sprang from their desks, swayed with the music and sang along. Ty, with his dinosaur mask covering his mouth, swung his arms from side to side, evoking the “floss” dance popular among children.

“I’ve had a fair amount of breakdowns this year, I think as all teachers have,” Henn said. “Teachers are just feeling completely overwhelmed at the end of the day. I figure I’m just going to do my best, because (my students) deserve that.”

Google Classroom also allows students to seamlessly transition to remote learning as educators remain cognizant of the possibility of another statewide shutdown or abrupt school- or classroom-wide quarantine because of rising COVID-19 rates.

“That was an added component this year to worry about,” Henn said. “But I’m here for the kids. And I know this year is very different. And, honestly, obviously I care about their academics very much. But I more so just want them to feel comfortable and realize that they are cared about, they are loved.”