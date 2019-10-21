Two Lancaster men face charges including possessing a firearm without a license as officers investigate other allegations against them, according to Lancaster city police.
Police identified the men as Antoine Burrell, 43, of the first block of South Ann Street, and his son, Jamal Burrell, 21, of the 100 block of North Plum Street.
Police said a woman reported early Monday that two males had robbed and assaulted her boyfriend and had held the pair at gunpoint during the day Sunday, and described where she believed they were.
Police said they located the black Chevrolet Cruze and found the Burrells in it, with a semi-automatic pistol that had been reported as stolen to the Ephrata police department.
Both Burrells were charged with receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license, police said, and Jamal Burrell was charged as a fugitive from justice on a warrant from Delaware.
The woman's boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment but left before he could receive it, according to police, who said the reports of assault and unlawful restraint are "still unresolved" and remain under investigation.