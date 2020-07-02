Franklin & Marshall College plans to reopen in the fall under a blended approach, offering a mixture of online and in-person instruction, college President Barbara Altmann announced Wednesday evening.

“Right now, under current guidelines and recommendations, an on-campus experience is possible for us, but only if we are willing to recalibrate expectations, make modifications, and abide by new regulations,” Altmann wrote in a letter to the campus community.

The college’s announcement comes as schools across Lancaster County debate if and how they’ll reopen as the threat of a coronavirus resurgence looms.

“We cannot ensure the prevention of COVID-19 cases on our campus, but we can all try to mitigate the risk of transmission through careful planning and shared responsibility,” Altmann said.

The plan, posted to F&M’s website, states that courses, which start Aug. 26, will include “significant” online teaching with “equally significant” face-to-face instruction.

The typical two-semester schedule will be divided into four seven-week units, plus an optional January term. The college has also extended winter break to avoid the height of flu season.

Students and employees on campus will be provided two washable cloth masks, which will be required to wear according to federal health guidelines, the plan states. Disposable masks will also be available around campus.

Everyone on campus will also be required to complete a daily self-screening.

Dining protocols include social distancing, grab and go meals, food service apps, the plan states.

As far as housing goes, the college plans to survey students about their plans to return to campus.

The reopening plan, Altmann said, provides enough flexibility for students and faculty who may not feel safe or comfortable returning, and in the case of another shutdown.

“Should the campus need to close,” she said, “F&M will be ready with a safe and orderly process for a return to remote instruction.”