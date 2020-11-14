Franklin & Marshall College is warning students of a potential campuswide quarantine if conditions related to COVID-19 on campus don’t improve soon.

The private liberal arts college in Lancaster on Thursday reported 26 active cases of COVID-19 among students who have been on campus -- either students living on campus or ones who live elswhere but attend on campus classes or events.

An additional 61 students are in quarantine either on campus or at home. Forty-six total students have tested positive since their arrival on campus this fall.

As a precaution, the college moved to the “high” alert level, and that comes with it stricter mitigation strategies across campus.

Those include suspending all in-person social activities and events - including sports practices - until further notice, strongly discouraging students from traveling off campus, requiring masks in public spaces at all times, strictly limiting visitors from outside the campus, and disciplining students who don’t follow the stricter policies.

While in-person classes will continue, students living on campus can choose to voluntarily quarantine themselves or move out early and finish the term remotely. The fall term ends Nov. 30.

“We are implementing these restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus and safeguard the health and safety of our community,” F&M’s pandemic operations response team said in a letter to the campus community Thursday. “However, if conditions do not improve rapidly, the College may need to take further measures, such as impose a campus-wide, modified quarantine until circumstances improve or until campus closes on Nov. 22.”

A “modified quarantine” is a slightly less restrictive form of quarantine, according to college spokesman Pete Durantine. In a normal quarantine, he said, students stay in their rooms except to use the bathroom. Meals are delivered to them. Under a modified quarantine, students may go to the dining hall to pick up “grab and go” meals, as long as they wear a mask and maintain social distancing, he said.

Prior to Thursday, F&M had been in the “moderate” alert level throughout the fall. In that level, the campus is open with risk-mitigation strategies, such as regular testing, mask wearing and social distancing, in place. The other levels are “low,” where the campus eases restrictions in the case of, say, a widely accessible vaccine, and “very high” - where students move out immediately and employees telework whenever possible.

Other Lancaster County colleges are also dealing with COVID-19, but on a lesser scale. Millersville University has 11 active student cases and 90 cumulative cases since Aug. 12. Elizabethtown College has one active student case and three active employee cases. Lancaster Bible College has five active cases - one student, three faculty and one staff.

On Thursday, Millersville announced a revised spring schedule that includes monthly breaks when no classes will occur. The spring semester, therefore, will run from Jan. 20 to May 7, with breaks on Feb. 15, March 10, April 1, and April 2.

“This decision is based on numerous conversations with faculty, staff and students and recognizes the need for opportunities to relax and recharge during the semester,” university President Daniel Wubah said in a letter to the college community Thursday.