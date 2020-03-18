Franklin & Marshall College will spend the rest of the spring semester using online instruction and postpone commencement as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, college President Barbara Altmann announced Wednesday.

"Please know that this has been a very difficult decision to reach," Altmann said in a letter to students, faculty and staff. "We are a close-knit community, and personal interaction is a critical element of the F&M experience."

The announcement comes a week after F&M said it would shift online for two weeks following spring break. But, as Altmann put it, "Our world has shifted enormously since this time last week, both locally and globally."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania ballooned to 133 by midnight Tuesday, and restrictions are getting tighter every day at the local, state and federal levels.

The Centers for Disease Control, for example, has recommended against public gatherings of 50 or more people for at least the next eight weeks.

That guidance, in particular, Altmann said, led to the decision to postpone commencement. F&M is the only Lancaster County college to do so.

Altmann acknowledged in her letter how disappointing postponing commencement is for seniors.

"I share your frustration," Altmann said. "We are deeply committed to celebrating your achievements and enabling you to celebrate with one another."

A date for a "special graduation" is yet to be determined.