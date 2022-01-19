On a chilly morning in mid-December, Dorothy Merritts stood near the edge of a small cliff in rural Manor Township — a near-vertical wall of silty dirt towering more than 10 feet tall.

Gesturing with her right arm, she pointed beyond the edge, drawing attention to a shallow stretch of the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek that flowed below.

The ground beneath her feet wasn’t a natural cliff at all, explained Merritts, a geosciences professor at Franklin & Marshall College. It was a streambank created over three centuries by sediment that washed into the area, covering what once were gentle wetland slopes.

After the dam was removed, the creek began eating away at that sediment, carrying it downstream and leaving the severe, vertical banks that now exist — a telltale sign of an impaired waterway.

It’s this and similar Lancaster County waterways that a trio of professors at Franklin & Marshall are targeting with a new initiative to locate and aid in the restoration of the region’s most severely eroded streambanks.

Funded by a $1.25-million grant, the college’s Chesapeake Watershed Initiative is set up to help address the widespread problem of streambank erosion in the county, a major contributing threat to water quality, both locally and downstream.

And as is the case with the site at the West Branch of Little Conestoga Creek, that erosion is often the result of European settlement of the region three centuries ago, when farmers and craftsmen built dams that trapped thousands of tons of sediment.

Centuries later, after many of those dams failed or were removed, the sediment still washes away during storms and flooding, contributing to the pollution problem in local tributaries, the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

“One of our goals is to increase public awareness in the legacy sediment story,” said Robert Walter, an F&M geosciences professor who is spearheading the initiative alongside Merritts and Patrick Fleming, an assistant professor of economics and public policy.

According to Fleming, the grant from the Pittsburgh-based Richard King Mellon Foundation will be used to fund research, public and student education and scientific work to identify and map high-erosion areas throughout the county. That’s in addition to landowner outreach and decisionmaker engagement, which hopefully will lead to restoration projects, the professors said.

Little erosion with modern farming

To find those high-erosion sites, the professors used publicly available flyover imaging, recorded over several years in the past decades, Walter said. Aircraft equipped with laser imaging technology, known as lidar, took detailed, visual recordings of streambanks.

Comparing newer images to older ones, researchers are able to pinpoint the most problematic erosion sites, Walter said.

Often, those areas are associated with colonial-era mill dams, which were plentiful in Lancaster County streams. Walter said there were more than 400 of the dams in county waterways.

Last month, Merritts illustrated the problem left behind by long-gone dams while standing on the vertical banks of the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek. There, a 20-foot dam previously powered a gristmill, she said. Behind that dam, a deep pond formed.

“You could have canoed on it,” Merritt said, giving some perspective.

As nearby settlers cleared forests and tilled land for agriculture and development, tons of sediment — often carried by stormwater — was trapped behind the dam, burying the natural, sloping wetland and stream banks that bordered the waterway.

When the dam failed in the 20th century, that sediment remained, Merritts said, pointing to the tall, silty banks that now tower over the shallow stream.

That silty soil is much more likely to erode than the natural, pre-colonial wetland soils. Often, during heavy storms, water will carry large chunks of silt downstream. Eventually, it becomes pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, blocking out light and carrying nutrients — like those found in fertilizer — that contribute to oxygen-poor “dead zones.”

“It’s the equivalent of thousands and thousands of acres of farmland eroding today,” Merritts said, noting that farmers have been actively working to reduce soil erosion for decades. “Under modern farming practices, there is so little erosion in many places.”

Economically sensible

More than half of the county’s 1,400 miles of streams are considered impaired, and local governments and private conservation groups have been working to meet a federal mandate to eliminate pollution sources.

They hope to reduce pollution from sediment and related nutrients by millions of pounds annually.

Lancaster County is the highest contributor in the state of those types of pollutants to the Chesapeake Bay, according to officials with Lancaster Clean Water Partners, a coalition of organizations working to address the problem.

By identifying problem sites, the F&M professors hope to facilitate legacy sediment removal and clean-up projects that would restore impaired streams and their surroundings to natural wetlands.

Already, they have something of a template, Walter said, pointing to his and Merritts' research at a site on Big Spring Run in West Lampeter Township. There, more than 20,000 tons of sediment was removed to restore about 3,000 linear feet of stream channel. Citing stream-monitoring records from before and after the project, Walter said the restoration reduced annual sediment pollution loads from that stretch by about 600 tons per year.

That’s well beyond reductions that can be achieved by many other common pollution reduction methods — including the planting of plants and trees alongside waterways, the professors said.

Legacy sediment removal and stream restoration is expensive, but Fleming said the large-scale, post-project pollution reduction makes them more cost effective.

“The amount of pollution reduction you get per dollar spent is really high,” he said.

Fleming said he hopes to share that message with landowners of high-erosion sites and policymakers during the public outreach component of the grant.

“It’s not a matter of blaming anyone, but it’s a matter of taking care of a problem from the past,” Fleming said.

None of the Richard King Mellon Foundation grant funding will be used for project implementation.

Last month, the new initiative was celebrated by Joe Sweeney, an original member of Lancaster Clean Water Partners Steering Committee.

He specifically lauded the educational and research components, which he hopes will inspire new generations of conservationists while also creating data that will help inform restoration projects.

“Streambank erosion caused by dams, infrastructure and poor land use practices is a big challenge,” Sweeney said.