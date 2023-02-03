A day after Franklin & Marshall College closed an on-campus food vendor with reports of student illness, the college said it is planning to reopen services at Mein Bowl and confirmed a connection between the sick students and the vendor.

The college, in an email sent Friday evening by the director of media relations, Peter Durantine, said representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and a senior health officer of the City of Lancaster spent “several hours” on the campus Friday.

“... They confirmed that the vendor in the college’s student center which closed pending the college’s investigation into student gastrointestinal illness met all requirements to reopen on Saturday, February 4,” the email said.

The email also said that since its closure, the college’s dining services has worked with the vendor to ensure all surfaces are cleaned and disinfected as well as all food replaced.

The reopening announcement comes after the college confirmed that there’s a “common connection” among the sick students.

“Current information points to a common connection among students who have reported becoming ill after consuming food from a specific vendor in the College Center,” the email said.

Mein Bowl has been closed since noon on Thursday. All other on-campus dining options remain open.

The email added that some students who’re reporting illnesses that are unrelated to food consumption from on-campus locations, as is normal.

Durantine said several students were treated for illness locally, including at the college’s wellness center. He said the college is taking all necessary remedial measures.

“Our student wellness center is communicating with local health authorities as appropriate,” Durantine said in an email. “Our community’s health and safety is our first concern.”

Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, is the food provider for F&M, including Mein Bowl. Efforts to reach Sodexo were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

An online petition called “Change Sodexo as the F&M’s on-campus food service” was created on change.org Thursday. The petition’s description describes F&M students having to eat “mediocre and sometimes terrible food” on campus, and with the increase in students getting sick, “we need a change.”

“We need better quality of food and it should match what we are paying for our tuition,” the petition said.

There were 226 signatures as of 7:00 p.m. Friday.

As a precautionary measure, F&M said they encourage students to follow health and safety protocols, including washing their hands and avoiding sharing cups and utensils.

“We will continue to take swift measures to ensure food safety on campus, and we will update you as additional information comes available,” the email said.

If someone is experiencing symptoms, they should call the Student Wellness Center at 717-544-9051 or visit the Center’s website.