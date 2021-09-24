Franklin & Marshall College on Thursday announced that longtime government professor Stephen Medvic is the new director of the school’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs.

Medvic succeeds G. Terry Madonna, who retired from F&M earlier this year and returned to Millersville University, his alma mater, to fill a one-year volunteer position as senior fellow in residence for political affairs.

Medvic’s new role includes working with the Center for Opinion Research, home to the Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

The Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College, Medvic lectures and writes about the role of political parties, the factors influencing campaigns and elections and public attitudes toward democracy, according to the school.

Medvic’s most recent book is “Gerrymandering: The Politics of Redistricting in the United States.”

Medvic called Madonna a good friend from whom he has learned a lot and who left an impressive legacy.

Madonna, he said, “really established the center as a resource for people to look to for analysis” and built a lot of connections, which Medvic hopes to continue.

“The center exists to help our community – both on campus and beyond – develop an enlightened understanding of what's happening in politics and public affairs,” Medvic said in a statement the school issued on his appointment. “The goal is to provide sophisticated, and rigorously non-partisan, analyses as well as informative programming.”

Medvic told LNP | LancasterOnline that he hopes to “deepen the connections to the community by doing some projects in the city and county, and hopefully, statewide.”

One is to expand polling to something more deliberative.

“Rather than just ask questions, bring people together. The deliberation can (go on for) days,” Medvic said and the goal is to “in all kinds of ways, connect students and faculty to identify policy concerns.”

Much of the center’s work will continue, including teaching and research, media appearances by the center’s scholars, and sponsoring talks by outside experts.

Now is an exciting time in politics, which is both a blessing and a curse, Medvic said.

“There is so much interest, so much going on, that I think requires a cool, objective examination and I think people want that. … People are paying attention to what we do, but people are more critical than ever,” Medvic said.