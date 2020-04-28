Franklin & Marshall College has set a new date for its spring commencement.

F&M announced Tuesday that it's rescheduled in-person ceremony will take place Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. in the Alumni Sports & Fitness Center. The event, originally scheduled for May 16, was postponed in mid-March to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video statement on the college website, F&M President Barbara Altmann said students should be proud of graduating regardless of when commencement is held.

"As of the 16th of May, you are graduates of Franklin & Marshall, and you can claim that degree and claim the name," Altmann said.

During the week leading up to May 16, the college will publish an interactive website in honor of the Class of 2020 with photos, video clips, senior trivia and well wishes.

And in December, Altmann said, she hopes to celebrate in person.

"I can't wait to shake your hands and celebrate you then," she said.

