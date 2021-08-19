Franklin & Marshall College is the latest Lancaster County college to require face masks indoors.

Three of the four largest county colleges — Millersville University, Elizabethtown College and F&M — now require masks indoors entering the fall semester. Lancaster Bible College, the third-largest college in the county, is entering the fall mask-optional.

“F&M follows the best practices recommended by the CDC, Pa. Department of Health and the American College Health Association,” F&M spokesperson Pete Durantine said in an email Wednesday. “Based on the recent rise of infection in the local community as well as statewide and those recommended practices, the College determined it was best to require masks when indoors in public places.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College Health Association has recommended implementing universal mask requirements. The Pennsylvania health and education departments encourage masking but have not mandated it.

F&M’s mask requirement, implemented this week, applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and runs at least until Sept. 10.

That date may change depending on the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, Durantine said.

“The College’s strategy is to be flexible to ensure the community’s safety,” he said.

F&M is the only major Lancaster County college to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, though it’s possible for a student or employee to seek a religious or medical exemption. According to the college’s online COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Tuesday, 88% of students and 95% of employees are fully vaccinated. For students, 2% have been exempt; 2% of employees have also been exempt, college data shows.

At Millersville, everyone, vaccinated or not, is required to mask up inside common spaces when unable to social distance. The state-owned university made its mask announcement Aug. 5, the earliest of the county’s major colleges.

Elizabethtown was next to announce a mask mandate, which was effective Aug. 12. Like at F&M and Millersville, Elizabethtown students aren’t required to wear masks inside private living spaces.