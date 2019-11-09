Several dozen students took to protesting outside of Tylus Field, where the Franklin & Marshall men's soccer team is playing in a semifinal match against Gettysburg.
The demonstration is an extension of protests that have occurred since Friday following the spread of a Halloween party photo showing basketball players dressed in "racially insensitive" outfits.
Saturday's protest started outside of the administration building on campus; students then went to the field.
Students held a peaceful protest on Franklin & Marshall's campus Saturday, Nov. 9. The protest started at the administrative building, and then students went to Tylus Field.
Students with signs circled the field's fence as they chanted for school administration to take action against racism on campus.
There were signs hung up stating "no banners or signs permitted at the Centennial Conference Man's Soccer Championships." Students with signs were not allowed into the field due to sign prohibition.
Franklin & Marshall's basketball game against York College was postponed yesterday after hundreds of students swarmed the court and sat in the center for at least 10 minutes.
Mickayla Miller contributed to this report. Related coverage