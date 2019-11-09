Several dozen students took to protesting outside of Tylus Field, where the Franklin & Marshall men's soccer team is playing in a semifinal match against Gettysburg.

The demonstration is an extension of protests that have occurred since Friday following the spread of a Halloween party photo showing basketball players dressed in "racially insensitive" outfits.

Saturday's protest started outside of the administration building on campus; students then went to the field.

Students with signs circled the field's fence as they chanted for school administration to take action against racism on campus.

Students are marching toward Tylus Field at Franklin & Marshall College where the 2019 Centennial Conference semifinal match against Gettysburg is about to begin pic.twitter.com/yyWkfw1WaI — Junior González (@LNPjunior) November 9, 2019

Chants of “F&M is unfair, administration doesn’t care” and “no justice, no peace” haven’t seemed to stop play at Tylus Field for the men’s soccer semifinal match. pic.twitter.com/oF4GTbxxNO — Junior González (@LNPjunior) November 9, 2019

There were signs hung up stating "no banners or signs permitted at the Centennial Conference Man's Soccer Championships." Students with signs were not allowed into the field due to sign prohibition.

Shouting from outside the field can be heard while the national anthem is playing at @FandMCollege. pic.twitter.com/EZtSZbwjCW — Junior González (@LNPjunior) November 9, 2019

Student protesters are chanting outside the gates of Tylus Field at @FandMCollege as the soccer semifinal against Gettysburg gets underway. They have not been allowed in the field. pic.twitter.com/tOK5u38vvb — Junior González (@LNPjunior) November 9, 2019

Franklin & Marshall's basketball game against York College was postponed yesterday after hundreds of students swarmed the court and sat in the center for at least 10 minutes.

Mickayla Miller contributed to this report.

