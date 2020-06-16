A Franklin & Marshall College graduate and honorary doctorate holder was indicted last week on charges of making false statements to federal authorities regarding his scientific work with the Chinese government.

Charles Lieber, a 1981 F&M graduate who’s become a nationally renowned expert in chemistry and nanoscience, allegedly lied to federal investigators for his role in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure overseas talent and further the nation’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security.

Lieber received an honorary doctor of science degree from F&M in 2018 and currently works at Harvard University.

The 61-year-old was charged with two counts of making false statements and arrested in late January. A federal grand jury brought the indictment last Tuesday, June 9.

According to the indictment, Lieber told investigators from the Department of Defense that he was never asked to participate in China’s program. He also caused Harvard to tell the National Institutes of Health that he never participated in the program, the indictment states.

Investigators say unbeknownst to Harvard, beginning in 2011, Lieber worked as a "strategic scientist" at Wuhan University of China, and he later became a contractual participant with the Thousand Talents Plan. The program allegedly paid Lieber a salary of up to $50,000 per month, living expenses of up to $158,000 and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at Wuhan.

Representing Lieber is Marc L. Mukasey, of Mukasey Frenchman & Sklaroff in New York City. Mukasey claims Lieber is innocent.

“Dr. Lieber is innocent,” Mukasey said in an email. “The charges against him are misguided, unfounded and unwarranted. He is a national treasure as a scientist and a teacher and he will be vindicated after trial.”

An F&M spokesperson said the college cannot comment on pending criminal charges but confirmed Lieber’s honorary degree still stands.

A Harvard spokesperson said Lieber, who teaches in the chemistry and chemical biology department, has been on leave since his arrest.

The charge of making false statements carries a potential punishment of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.