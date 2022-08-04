Certain people may be at risk as Lancaster County is expected to get blistering hot temperatures throughout the day Thursday.

A heat advisory will be in effect starting at 11 a.m. and will remain in effect until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in state college.

Heat index values are expected to range from 100-105, according to the NWS.

High heat and humidity could cause heat illness to occur. Excess of heat could be life-threatening for those at-risk, including children, the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.

It is recommended that people drink plenty of liquids and stay out of the sun and in air conditioning if possible, says the NWS.

For those who work or spend time outside, the NWS urges to reschedule any strenuous activities to earlier in the morning, along with wearing lightweight clothing.

Children and pets should also not be allowed unintended in a vehicle under any circumstances, but this is especially true during heat advisories as car interiors can reach a lethal temperature.

Additionally, an air quality action has also been declared, meaning that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some tips for reducing ozone pollution include carpooling, limiting engine idling and refueling cars and trucks after dusk.