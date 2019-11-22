The Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County’s biggest day of fundraising, is looking to top last year's record of $10.2 million.

The daylong opportunity for people to donate to more than 500 nonprofit organizations ends at 11:59 today.

What is the Extraordinary Give?

The Lancaster County Community Foundation hosts the annual event to help raise funds and awareness of county nonprofit organizations.

How many nonprofits are participating?

This year, 520 organizations are taking part in the Extraordinary Give. A list of all participating nonprofits is available at extragive.org/search.

How can I donate?

All donations are accepted electronically at extragive.org, using cellphones or at giving stations set up at the several Extraordinary Give events across the county.

Is there a minimum donation?

Yes. The minimum donation is $10.

How can I participate?

ExtraGive Fest is being held from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster. The free block party-style event features live music, food trucks, interactive photos and more. A list of all events taking place throughout the county is available at extragive.org/info/events.