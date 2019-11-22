The Extraordinary Give experienced a brief interruption this evening but is back up and running now.
Patrons may have noticed difficulty trying to donate this evening around 9 p.m., but the issue has been resolved
"Thank you for your extraordinary generosity. This has been the largest Extra Give ever and due to that fact this caused some tech difficulties," the Lancaster County Community Foundation said in a statement. "No data has been lost and you should be able to continue giving now. Thank you for your patience and for giving extra."
Donations made during this period, which Vice President Tracy Cutler said lasted about 20-25 minutes, were still processes even if the donor did not receive a receipt.
As of 9:30 p.m. the total for the Give was $8.9 million.