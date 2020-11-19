Last year, Water Street Mission topped the Extraordinary Give leaderboard with $460,000 in donations.

For the Lancaster city homeless shelter and ministry, the result solidified the reality that the annual giving event has become a key part of its fundraising strategy, and a vital boost to year-end contributions.

This year, the ExtraGive is taking on extra importance.

Water Street Mission President Jack Crowley says contributions during 2020 have held steady, even as most fundraising events have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Yet a recent slump coupled with additional expenses due to added safety measures leaves Crowley fretting about a shortfall.

“We are concerned going into the fourth quarter,” Crowley says. “We try to raise half of our budget during these three months, and the ExtraGive is a big part of that.”

Crowley said Water Street Mission has had to cancel most of its own fundraising events this year and pivot to virtual campaigns that haven’t been as lucrative. Yet he’s hopeful this year’s edition of ExtraGive can be just as successful as in the past since it is well-established as an online event.

“It’s really important this year,” he said.