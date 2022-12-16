Inflation and fewer participating organizations are among the reasons cited for a 36% dip in funds raised during this year’s ExtraGive compared to last year.

While Lancaster County Community Foundation’s signature single day fundraising event raised $10.1 million on Nov. 18, it fell well short of last year’s $15.8 million total. This was the first year since ExtraGive’s inception in 2012 that its total did not top the previous year.

“With fewer organizations participating this year, we expected we might see a corresponding dip in overall dollars raised,” said Tracy Cutler, the foundation’s executive vice president.

The number of participating organizations this year fell to 452 from 516 in 2021, a 12% drop partially attributed to fallout from the foundation’s decision this year to require participating nonprofits to post nondiscrimination polices that reflect their organizational values.

Cutler said the foundation was aware that some faith-based organizations chose not to participate due to the nondiscrimination policy requirement. At least three nonprofits did not take part in the ExtraGive because of this requirement.

“Additionally, some of these organizations shared misinformation and encouraged their supporters to not participate in ExtraGive,” she said. “We believe this controversy reflects a dialogue that reaches beyond both the ExtraGive and the Community Foundation, as we witness the topic of discrimination being played out in courts and legislation at the national level.”

Among the nonprofits citing the foundation’s policy requirement as their reason for opting out of this year’s ExtraGive were Align Life Ministries, Lititz Christian School and Veritas Academy. All three organizations posted messages on their websites explaining their decision not to take part in this year’s ExtraGive.

“While some organizations chose not to participate for a variety of reasons, 452 local organizations engaged with ExtraGive to energize giving across our community and support the important work they do every day,” Cutler said. ExtraGive organizers said they’ve never made an effort to track why organizations drop out of participating as participation is optional.

When asked if ExtraGive raised less money this year because of the nondiscrimination policy requirement, Cutler said the foundation does not set a specific dollar amount to be raised each year.

“The foundation has never set a financial goal for ExtraGive and has never taken a penny from the event. We host ExtraGive as a service to our community and offer the platform to participating organizations to set their own goals for raising money and connecting with supporters,” Cutler said.

Meanwhile, the foundation has received feedback from some individuals who said they did not give this year or not as much as last year due to inflation.

A report by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project shows the number of donors to organizations fell by 7% in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. The report also shows the number of people making gifts last year and again this year fell 4.2%. The Fundraising Effectiveness Project is a research initiative of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute.

Locally, the $10.1 million raised during this year’s ExtraGive came from 24,667 donors. More than 30,000 donors gave $15.8 million during last year’s fundraising event.

“The Community Foundation has never set a financial goal for ExtraGive. As in years past, we are in awe of the generosity of a community that is capable of raising more than $10 million in just 24 hours,” said Sam Bressi, president and CEO of the foundation.