By the time the clock struck midnight at the end of this year’s Extraordinary Give, there was a new fundraising record.

The one-day event raised $13.4 million as of Saturday morning, passing last year's total of $10.9 million. This has been the biggest year for donations since the 24-hour donation marathon started in 2012.

"In an uncertain year, the Lancaster community really turned out for one another," said Tracy Cutler, Executive Vice President of the Lancaster County Community Foundation, which organizes the event.

30,357 individual contributors donated to organizations in Lancaster County, up by almost 400 from last year. There were donations from every state.

The organization that raised the most money was Water Street Mission, an organization who's provided aid to thousands of people who are experiencing homelessness. The Water Street Mission raised over $490,000. Lancaster Conservancy raised the second-most amount of money, with over $273,000.

This year’s result means ExtraGive has now brought in more than $66 million since it began in 2012.

As it grew, ExtraGive came to include scores of events, with more than 80 organizations sponsoring their own activities last year, and the Lancaster County Convention Center serving as the colorful ExtraGive headquarters.

While there were a few in-person activities and the Griest building in downtown Lancaster was once again lit up, the ongoing pandemic meant most of the spectacle surrounding this year’s giving was virtual. Organizers solicited video music performances, messages from participating organizations and other content that was present as part of seven hours of livestreamed programming.

More than 520 organizations participated this year, receiving anything from a couple hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands in donations.

Rounding out the top 5 were Dayspring Christian Academy, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and WJTL Creative Ministries Inc. with $253,000, $240,000 and $218,000, respectively.

