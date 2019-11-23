Extraordinary Give 2019
Samantha Brody, 6, experiments with an interactive photo wall at the Extraordinary Give event in Lancaster City, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 K. SCOTT KREIDER | LNP CORRESPONDENT

Friday night, over 28,000 donors contributed to 522 Lancaster County organizations for the Extraordinary Give, surpassing this year's goal of $10.2M.

The one-day event raised $10,550,282 as of Saturday morning, passing last year's total of $10,234,002.

"It was definitely a great day for Lancaster, with more money than ever and more organizations than ever," said Sam Bressi, CEO of the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

This has been the biggest year for donations since the 24-hour donating marathon started in 2012, even though there was a blip in the connection of the ExtraGive's website for over half an hour last night.

"Thank you for your extraordinary generosity. This has been the largest Extra Give ever and due to that fact this caused some tech difficulties," the Lancaster County Community Foundation said in a statement Friday night. "No data has been lost and you should be able to continue giving now. Thank you for your patience and for giving extra."

Technological difficulties did not hinder Lancaster's spirit, however. "It's almost mind boggling," said Bressi in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

The goal for this year was to increase the amount of donors and build the connections between them and local organizations. The minimum donation amount dropped to $10 from $25 to make the day more financially accessible. "It was largely an overwhelming success," said Bressi.

Almost 29,000 individual contributors donated to organizations in Lancaster County, up by almost 5,000 from last year. There were donations from every state, and across 15 countries.

The organization that raised the most money was the Water Street Mission, a faith-based shelter in Lancaster city. The shelter raised over $460,000.

