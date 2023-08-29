Lancaster County Community Foundation’s ExtraGive donation drive is getting some extra flair this year.
The Nov. 17 fundraiser that has raised more than $90 million since 2012 is combining two festivals to celebrate Lancaster County’s generosity and its cultural scene. Both festivals will be held in Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., in downtown Lancaster.
One World Festival will showcase the county’s cultural diversity through dance, music, food and artisan vendors from noon to 8 p.m.
“One of the great things about this festival is the variety of types of people, types of performances, types of music, types of dance,” said Tom Daniels, the festival’s entertainment coordinator. “Every culture has a unique style, a unique flavor, if you would.”
Giving stations and local entertainment will continue at 8 p.m. during the 12th annual fundraiser’s traditional ExtraGive Fest, which runs until midnight.
“We just thought combining the celebratory part of ExtraGive Fest along with the One World Festival would be a fabulous dual celebration, where we would celebrate not only the generosity of Lancaster County but also the cultural vibrancy,” said Deepa Balepur, an organizer of One World Festival.
Both ExtraGive Fest and One World Festival are free and open to the public.
Nonprofits have until Oct. 10 to register to participate in this year’s ExtraGive. Groups that sign up by Sept. 11 will be entered to win a $1,000 prize.
More than 200 nonprofits have applied so far, according to a Monday email from Valentina Schade, the foundation’s communications manager. Schade said that in 2022 about 450 organizations participated in the fundraiser.
Prior to 2022, participating charities received a share of a “stretch pool” of funds donated by event sponsors proportional to how much each charity raised during the fundraiser. Beginning in 2022, each charity’s stretch pool share was based on the number of unique donors to an organization. For example, if an organization’s unique donor count was 1% of all unique donors across the participating organizations, then it received 1% of the stretch pool.
Another change involved participating organizations’ nondiscrimination policies. In 2021, organizations were encouraged to voluntarily post their policies on the ExtraGive website. Of the 516 organizations that took part in the 2021 fundraiser, less than half did so. In 2022, participating organizations were required to post their policies.
The nondiscrimination policies help demonstrate the organizations’ commitment to not allow discrimination based on characteristics protected by federal, state, or local law or regulation, according to the ExtraGive website.
Last year’s ExtraGive was the first to see a decrease in fundraising dollars from the previous year since the event’s inception. The 2022 fundraiser raised $10.1 million, or 36% less than the $15.8 million raised in 2021.
ExtraGive doesn’t have specific donation goals, Lancaster County Community Foundation Executive Vice President Tracy Cutler said.
“Every donation matters, but as much as a donation, people’s voice and support of the things that they care about is important,” Cutler said. “Even if somebody can’t give a dollar, can’t give $10, they can share about the causes that they care about.”
ExtraGive 2023 takes place from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Nov.17. Donations will be accepted at ExtraGive.com and at kiosks during the festivals at the convention center. The minimum donation is $10.